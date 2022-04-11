Mums, look after yourselves too, says entrepreneur

A WOMAN who struggled during lockdown has launched an online business to help other mothers practise self-care.

Andrea Pugh, 36, lives in Goring with her daughters Sophie, 12, and Harriet, 10, and works for an accountancy firm.

During the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 she was working from home, home-schooling her daughters, and had just launched an online business selling sustainable goods called It Won’t Cost the Earth.

Ms Pugh said: “I was still working, running a small business and home-schooling. By the end I was in pieces, absolutely burnt out and a shadow of my former self.

“Like all parents, I gave it everything I had but although we made the best of it and tried to have fun, by the time the restrictions were lifted I had used up every reserve I had and was completely broken.

“I’d been focused on home-schooling and entertaining my girls, still completing my work satisfactorily and building my business. I hadn’t made the effort to look after myself or my needs.

“I realised the importance of putting myself first sometimes, ensuring I look after myself and take moments every day to focus on my own wellbeing. The business had become bigger than I could manage so I decided to shut it down.

“I stepped back and thought, ‘What do I need to do to make myself better?’ I needed to make an effort to really look after myself, even little things like having a bath or going for a walk without my phone.”

Ms Pugh has now launched ReBox, selling monthly wellness subscription boxes with products such as hand creams, chocolates, bubble bath and room spray.

She hopes these will encourage other mothers to look after themselves. Ms Pugh said: “I decided to set up the business in January because I wanted to make sure that I didn’t end up in the same place again and to help other people in my circumstances.

“From speaking to other mums, I know so many are guilty of always putting themselves last, like I did. I’m so much better now and it has been such a lesson.

“One of my daughters said to me after I stopped the first business, ‘Mummy, you’re playing with me now more than you used to’, which really hit me.”

