Trainers to pay more to use parks

FEES for personal trainers using recreation grounds in Goring are to increase to at least £30 an hour.

Personal trainers and other sports professionals holding sessions for individuals and small groups have been paying £12 a month for occasional use of the Gardiner and Sheepcot recreation grounds.

Goring Parish Council says this was too low. Other commercial users pay £420 for eight hours’ use and £50 for additional hours.

Now personal trainers will be charged £30 per hour if they book a slot in advance and £65 per hour if they do not. For groups of more than three it will be £65 per hour to book in advance.

Parish clerk Laura White told a council meeting that some trainers used the grounds very regularly.

Members of the public told councillors that one of the personal trainers charged £139 per hour and that trainers sometimes played music from the pavilion in the early hours.

Councillor Bryan Urbick suggested a £65 per hour charge, saying it was a commercial operation, but Councillor Sonia Lofthouse argued this would be a big charge for individuals and that £30 would still be a big increase.

Councillors also agreed that no music should be allowed before 9am.

The new charges will be reviewed after six months.