Parkinson’s help group

A PARKINSON’S support group has been launched in Goring.

The Village Hub in Goring Arcade has set up the group along with villager Briony Cooke.

Mrs Cooke, 69, who lives in Holmlea Way and used to be head of geography at The Henley College, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000.

Claire Rhodes, director of the Hub, said: “Briony made us aware that quite a lot of people in the area have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s recently and there wasn’t really any local support.

“People with the condition might find it difficult to drive to Henley or Reading for support.”

The group meets monthly to chat and support each other. Twelve people attended the first meeting last month.

Mrs Rhodes said: “The first meeting went really well. It was really positive and we had some really good conversations. We’ve also had lots of other people contacting us who are interested.”

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am. There is a suggested donation of £3 per person or £5 per couple to help cover costs.

If you would like to join, call the Hub on (01491) 525637 or send an email to info@TheHubBTG.org.uk