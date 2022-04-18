Monday, 18 April 2022

New date for Lenny

A NEW date has been set for a talk by Sir Lenny Henry in aid of Goring library.

He was due to visit on March 11 but this had to be postponed at the last minute as he was unable to make it.

The comedian and actor will now give the talk at 7pm on Thursday in the Morrell Room in Church Lane, Streatley, with refreshments served from 6.30pm.

Tickets for the previous date will remain valid. These sold out in one hour when they went on sale on March 8.

Sir Lenny will be reading from his two latest books, Black British Lives Matter, an anthology of essays he co-edited, and The Boy With Wings, a children’s story.

