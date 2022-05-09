Monday, 09 May 2022

Deep cleaning

PAVEMENTS in Goring will be deep cleaned.

South Oxfordshire District Council will carry out the work according to a list of priory streets agreed by Goring Parish Council.

The priorities are, in order: Thames Road; High Street; Wallingford Road; Cleeve Road and Icknield Road.

