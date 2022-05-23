Bishop and former MP in festival discussion

A DISCUSSION with a former prime minister is among the latest events added to the line-up for his year’s GAP Festival.

The celebration of Goring and Streatley’s arts and culture will run from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 12.

The discussion, called “The church and state: uneasy bedfellows?’ will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on the final day.

It will be between the Bishop of Oxford, a member of the House of Lords, and the former PM, whose identity is being kept secret.

An environmental evening called “Your land — how you can help save the planet” will take place at the Swan at Streatley on Wednesday, June 8.

Dr Niall McCann, an explorer, adventurer, zoologist and broadcaster, will take his audience on a journey into the jungles, deserts, rivers and savannahs of five continents as he talks about his work.

He has researched some of the most endangered species on earth, tackling anti-poaching operations in Africa, dodging drug gangs and pressuring politicians.

Dr McCann’s illustrated talk will be packed with insights from 20 years of living and working on the conservation front line.

This will be followed by a discussion with a panel of local conservation experts about how to increase biodiversity, whether you have a small garden or a farm.

Members of the audience will be able to ask questions.

Sing 2, a family-friendly animated adventure, will be screened at Goring village hall on the final day as part of the children’s film festival. It was the winner of a public vote.

The “red carpet film premiere extravaganza” will also feature short films made by local primary, secondary and sixth-form film-makers.

The winning entries will be announced and presented with industry-related prizes.

Gardens in Goring will be open on Friday, June 3 from 12.30pm to 5pm and in Streatley on Friday, June 10, also from 12.30pm to 5pm.

For more information, visit www.thegapfestival.org