Meetings on record

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
MEETINGS of Goring Parish Council could be recorded.
Villager Ron Bridle suggested the idea in order to increase transparency.
Residents have criticised the council’s minutes of meetings, which no longer include details of discussion that takes place.
The recording system, which would have two tabletop microphones connected to a laptop, could livestream the meeting to YouTube and would cost £2,385.
The software would create subtitles in real time.
The recording would be archived on the council’s website.
Parish clerk Laura White said meetings would have to start later to give her time to set up the system.
The council agreed to obain two other quotes and then decide whether to livestream meetings, record them and publish them later or scrap the idea.
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say