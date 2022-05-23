Meetings on record

MEETINGS of Goring Parish Council could be recorded.

Villager Ron Bridle suggested the idea in order to increase transparency.

Residents have criticised the council’s minutes of meetings, which no longer include details of discussion that takes place.

The recording system, which would have two tabletop microphones connected to a laptop, could livestream the meeting to YouTube and would cost £2,385.

The software would create subtitles in real time.

The recording would be archived on the council’s website.

Parish clerk Laura White said meetings would have to start later to give her time to set up the system.

The council agreed to obain two other quotes and then decide whether to livestream meetings, record them and publish them later or scrap the idea.