Limited edition clocks are new feature in art exhibition

THE Artists at Goring exhibition is running alongside the Goring GAP Festival for the first time this year.

It is also contributing funds towards the children’s art workshops at the festival.

The show, now in its sixth year, is taking place at Goring village hall and is said to be “welcoming and accessible”.

It features both new artists and some regulars from previous years.

This year, Rebecca Howard, Liz Chaderton, Kate Findlay, Clare Buchta, jeweller Janet Richardson and Darren Simmons, of LEDA Clocks, will join Sarah Pye over the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Ms Pye, from Henley, says: “All the artists are looking forward to meeting people and chatting about their work. They’re enthusiastic to show visitors their latest collections.

“This year our regular two-dimensional artists are joined by a wonderful new concept in art called LEDA Clocks (Limited Edition Dynamic Art). Clock is far too simple a term to describe these stunning works of art. Each piece is uniquely designed and carved out of wood or resin in fun and contemporary styles, from a treble clef to a guitar and even a Formula 1 racing car.

“These handmade intricate designs, consisting of interlocking cogs and weights, are stunning examples of pure precision mechanics at their very best. We are delighted to have Darren exhibiting with us.”

A percentage of any sales made over the weekend will be donated to local organisations. Ms Pye said: “With some of the money donated from last year we have been able to provide the materials for children’s art workshops over the weekend of the show, which are being run by the festival organisers.

“The artists also hope to help out during the workshop day.”

Artists at Goring runs from Thursday to Saturday, June 2 to 4 (10am to 6pm on Thursday and 10am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday).

For more information, visit www.artistsatgoring.co.uk