LOTS has been happening at Goring Gap Boat Club over the past couple of months.

In April some of our members visited Devon to take part in the annual Totnes to Dartmouth row, a distance of about 15km.

This involves rowing along the beautiful River Dart estuary, finishing at Dartmouth Rowing Club, just past the historical naval college.

The weather could not have been kinder with a stunning sunny day and very little wind.

There were some respectable times for our crews but, most importantly, we had a fabulous time.

We will be back on the sea in June when a party of about 20 of us will have the opportunity to row pilot gigs in Swanage, a weekend organised by one of our members who is a seasoned gig rower.

Hopefully, the waves being caused by some of the local weekend pleasure cruisers in our area (who seem unaware that a speed limit exists) will be good preparation for us.

Closer to home, we have recently had crews taking part in the Thames Valley Explore Rowing League events at Weyfarers in Weybridge and Reading Rowing Club, just down the river from us.

We hosted an afternoon of activities with the charity Sport in Mind in May, both on land and water, which was a great success.

If these sound like things you would like to get involved with, please do visit our website for details of membership types and the dates of our Learn To Row courses — the next one starts at the end of July.

If a bit of fun family rowing appeals, we have fun boat membership for £75 a year, which gives you access to paddleboards, punts, canoes and a family friendly rowing boat.

What better way to spend a balmy summer weekend than messing about on our beautiful stretch of the river?

Tracey Hand