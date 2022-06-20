Weekend of walks

A SUNDAY morning stroll through the meadows and riverside paths around Goring and Streatley will be available this weekend.

The towns are included in the annual walking festival organised by the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Walks will be starting in both towns with members of Goring Gap Walks and MIGGS (Mobility Issues Group for Goring and Streatley) there to greet walkers with a map.

Three walks of one, two and three miles will be mapped out with marshals stationed at points along the route. The walks should take between 45 and 90 minutes.

Each route is designed to appeal to all, including people who rely on a wheelchair or mobility scooter, and takes in the Thames Path at Streatley, Streatley meadow and recreation ground and Cleeve Lock.

Participants can set out at any time between 10am and noon from High Street, Streatley, at the junction of Church Lane on Sunday.

The route for visitors from outside Goring and Streatley begins at the station or Wheel Orchard car park in the centre of Goring, depending on the mode of travel.

The walks are free to join but places are limited to 40 with a maximum of 20 wheelchair/mobility scooter users.

For more information and to book a place, visit www.northwessexdowns.org.uk