Meditative dancing

A WOMAN is inviting people to join her for a meditative circle dance at Goring Catholic church tomorrow (Saturday).

Ros Jennings, 77, became involved in the worldwide movement decades ago after attending a Christian arts event.

The circle dance has been around for centuries and iterations of it can be found across religious and geographical boundaries.

It features a cross-section of music from classical to contemporary classics.

The dancing round a candle is open to interpretation as some people find the events meditative while others spiritual and others a good way of meeting people and getting some exercise.

Ros said: “We used to hold hands but you don’t have to as people are wary due to covid.

“At the end we have a ceremony to extinguish the candle and we send light to anywhere in the world that needs it.”

The event is free for first- time dancers and £5 thereafter. It takes place between 3.15pm and 4.45pm in the Galilee room at Our Lady and St John Church.