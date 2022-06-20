Views wanted

Monday, 20 June 2022

THERE is still time to have your say on the future of South Oxfordshire by giving your thoughts on the local plan.

The document, being compiled jointly by Sounth Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse district councils, will examine issues such as housing and how to tackle them in the period to 2041.

The public consultation is open for comments until Thursday. To have your say, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk
and search for “2041”.

