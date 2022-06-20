Record attendance at returning steam rally

STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the weekend with a record attendance.

More than 6,000 people visited the two-day event at Whitchurch Hill, which featured 800 exhibits including steam engines, tractors, cars, motorcycles, stationary engines, trucks, military vehicles, plant machinery and garden tractors, all set in fields owned by local businessman Richard Hazell.

It was the first time the rally had taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guy Champion, a committee member, said: “It was great to see so many people of all ages enjoying themselves. Some exhibitors we had not seen for nearly two years so it was great to catch up.”

Eighty steam engines were led into the main ring by a marching band before they competed in the traditional slow race, finishing off with a full whistle salute.

There was a selection of trade stands, military and western re-enactment groups, a craft and model tent, a family area with traditional fair rides, inflatables and circus skills workshops for children, live music, food stalls and pop-up pubs.

Topping off the event was a Hurricane flypast.

Next year’s show will take place on June 10 and 11 and will be the 40th.