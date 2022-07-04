Monday, 04 July 2022

Have your say on the Goring Gap Festival

GAP Festival organisers are seeking your views on this year’s festival and how they can improve the annual event for 2023. 

The online, ten question survey asks for an overall rating of this years event to specific areas such as marketing and organisation. 

There are also sections where individual written responses can be submitted. 

To take part visit: http://eepurl.com/h4wF5T

