THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” talk tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to noon.

The free talk will be about the Hub’s newest partner, All Yours, which aims to provide boxes of period products to people across in South Oxfordshire and the wider area who can’t afford them.

For more information, call (01491) 525637 or email info@TheHubBTG.org.uk