Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is seeking a volunteer with social media experience.

The Gap Electronic News and Information Exchange, or Genie, was set up by Ron Bridle to inform villagers of emergencies and share details of forthcoming events.

The role involves posting articles on Facebook and Twitter and requires an hour or two a month.

For more information, email news@genienews.org

15 August 2022

