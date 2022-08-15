Genie appeal
Monday, 15 August 2022
A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is seeking a volunteer with social media experience.
The Gap Electronic News and Information Exchange, or Genie, was set up by Ron Bridle to inform villagers of emergencies and share details of forthcoming events.
The role involves posting articles on Facebook and Twitter and requires an hour or two a month.
For more information, email news@genienews.org
