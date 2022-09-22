Two villages hold minute’s silence

HUNDREDS of mourners lined Goring and Streatley high streets to observe a minute’s silence for the Queen on Sunday.

The line of people stretched almost 1km along High Street, which connects the two villages, from where it meets Red Cross Road in Goring to the traffic lights in the centre of Streatley.

Residents dressed in black and carried Union flags as they paid respects to the late monarch before her state funeral on Monday.

Organiser Ron Bridle, who lives in Goring, spread word of the event by distributing posters and via the village’s electronic newsletter Genie.

He said: “It was a fitting way to pay tribute to our Queen by coming together as two villages. We joined together for street parties during her platinum and diamond jubilees and we believed it was fitting to come together again.”

A half-hour service was held beforehand at St Thomas’s Church in Manor Road, Goring, which was attended by about 50 people and ended with a collective rendition of the National Anthem.

The vicar Rev Ben Phillips said the congregation was bigger than expected so there were not enough service sheets to go around.

The church bells and those of St Mary’s Church in Streatley rang out for 15 minutes as people left and took their places for the silence.

Many had brought lanterns or candles which illuminated the bridge between the villages. At 8pm, the bells paused as the minute’s silence was observed.

Mr Bridle said: “There was a very sombre and respectful atmosphere for the silence.

“A lot of the staff and customers in restaurants on Goring High Street came out to pay their respects.

“It was a nice and fitting way to say farewell to our Queen and a real community reaction to her passing.”

The silence was ended by the ringing of the church bells which was greeted by a spontaneous round of applause before people went home.