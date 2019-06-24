Seniors and juniors shine for Springbox at county and Pinewood events

BOTH the junior and senior squad at Henley-based Springbox recently competed for the club at a county competition and the Pinewood invitational against around 30 gymnasts competing in each age category.

The Henley-based gymnasts performed well with almost all winning medals and ribbons from the two competitions. In all Springbox won six overall category titles and 46 medals of gold, silver and bronze.

Springbox is an ever growing club and is expanding with a new squad and tumble class opening on Saturday mornings in Henley. The club has spaces for new members and are holding an open trial for any existing and new members wishing to try out. For further details email springboxgcsquad@gmail.com