Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Seniors and juniors shine for Springbox at county and Pinewood events

Seniors and juniors shine for Springbox at county and Pinewood events

BOTH the junior and senior squad at Henley-based Springbox recently competed for the club at a county competition and the Pinewood invitational against around 30 gymnasts competing in each age category.

The Henley-based gymnasts performed well with almost all winning medals and ribbons from the two competitions. In all Springbox won six overall category titles and 46 medals of gold, silver and bronze.

Springbox is an ever growing club and is expanding with a new squad and tumble class opening on Saturday mornings in Henley. The club has spaces for new members and are holding an open trial for any existing and new members wishing to try out. For further details email springboxgcsquad@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33