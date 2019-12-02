Gymnasts crowned regional and county champions

THE Sonning Common based Kennylands Gymnastics Club has just completed a successful

season.

The women’s squad, aged seven to 15, of Olivia Morgan, Julia Anton, Annie Browne, Ruby Gaynor, Clementine Thorpe, Eloise Hackett, Jessica Telling, Melissa Loyd, Sadie Maguire-Ellis, Renai Fullick, Estelle Rodger, Marley Hormigo and Naia Dixon are coached by Phil Swatridge, Rebecca Taylor and Emily Howard.

At the Oxfordshire County championships, Marley Hormigo, Eloise Hackett, Estelle Rodger and Jessica Telling were crowned county champions while the club also picked up 15 gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals.

At the regional finals Marley Hormigo, Melissa Loyd and Olivia Morgan were crowned champions while the club also picked up 12 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. Elsewhere Renai Fullick has been invited to join the South Region squad while Annie Browne picked up the achiever of the year accolade at the Reading Sports Awards.

The club also had 11 of their squad compete at the Oxfordshire two piece competition where every gymnast medalled.