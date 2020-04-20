Gymnasts collect 13 medals at spring club competition

EIGHT children from Kennylands Gymnastics starred at the Spring Spectacular competition held in Abingdon last month.

Estelle Rodger won a gold medal on the floor and picked up silver on the vault while Renai Fullick won silver on the beam and picked up a number award.

Sadie Maguire-Ellis won a silver medal on the floor and a silver on the vault while Clementine Thorpe also won silver on the floor.

Melissa Loyd won a silver medal on the beam and was awarded a silver for her overall performance in the competition.

Jessica Telling won a gold medal on the floor, a bronze on the vault and bronze for range and conditioning. She also picked up a bronze medal for her overall performance.

Telling and Loyd also won a gold medal together in the pairs competition for National 3.

Naia Dixon-Neville and Marley Hormigo also took part in the competition.

The gymnasts are coached by Phil Swatridge, Rebecca Taylor and Emily Howard and the routines were choreographed by Poppy Smith, of Miss Poppy's gymnastics.

All gymnastics competitions have been cancelled until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.