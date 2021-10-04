Monday, 04 October 2021

Telling gains place in South of England team

MELISSA LOYD won gold for Sonning Common based Kennylands Gymnastics Club in their recent competition held at Southampton’s Dynamo Gymnastics Club.

Loyd secured her first place on the beam whilst also finishing fourth on the floor.

Naia Dixon-Neville finished sixth throughout all the age categories and picked up a silver medal in her own age group having gained third o the beam, fourth on the vault and fifth on the bars.

Jessica Telling finished fourth overall and has now qualified as one of the six South of England team gymansts to compete in the national finals next month. Telling picked up second place finishes on the vault, floor and overall as well as third on the beam and fifth on the bars.

Elsewhere, Jessie-Mae Teeuwen finished third on the vault whilst Saide Maguire-Ellis finished fifth overall having been fifth on the beam and floor.

