Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Telling shines in final

Telling shines in final

KENNYLANDS CLUB member Jessica Telling helped Team South finish in tenth place at the Classic Challenge Championship national finals held at
Surrey Sports Park last Saturday.

Telling qualified for the competition several weeks ago and was able to up her difficulty in her routines and compete more difficult skills in the finals.

The team, which was made up of six gymnasts, finished with a final score 182.2.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33