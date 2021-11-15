Telling shines in final

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
KENNYLANDS CLUB member Jessica Telling helped Team South finish in tenth place at the Classic Challenge Championship national finals held at
Surrey Sports Park last Saturday.
Telling qualified for the competition several weeks ago and was able to up her difficulty in her routines and compete more difficult skills in the finals.
The team, which was made up of six gymnasts, finished with a final score 182.2.
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say