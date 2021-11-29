Kennylands gymnasts secure huge medal haul

SONNING COMMON-based Kennylands had 19 gymnasts compete in The Vault competition — a county individual apparatus event — at Carterton Gymnastics Club.

The 19 gymnasts were made up of 10 from the women’s artistic squad and nine from the newly formed club squad.

Kennylands returned with a haul of 26 medals while Naia Dixon Neville took the honours to win the annual vault plate and Sadie Maguire Ellis took the honours in the annual bars plate.

The results of Kennylands gymnasts were as follows:

Seven years: Amelia Caffyn — bars and floor champion and vault silver; Issy Colam — bars and floor silver and vault bronze.

Eight and nine years: Isabelle Marshman — vault champion and beam silver; Natalia Wojciechowska — floor silver; Naomi Haines — floor bronze.

Ten years plus: Caitlin Field — vault bronze.

Classic challenge bronze (all ages): Jessica Telling — vault and floor champion and bars silver; Sadie Maguire Ellis — bars champion, annual bars plate winner, floor bronze; Melissa Loyd — beam champion; Renai Fullick — vault and beam silver; Jessie-Mae Teeuwen — floor silver and bars bronze.

Classic challenge copper: nine to 10 years, Eselle Rodger — bars champion and vault silver. 11 years and over, Naia Dixon Neville — vault and floor champion, bars silver and annual vault plate winner.

Elsewhere Elsie Burt, Sienna Cotton, Melia Drummond, Orla Hughes, Jess Jones and Freya Major put in good performances.