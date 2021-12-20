Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Telling leads the way at Corsham Academy

Telling leads the way at Corsham Academy

KENNYLANDS gymnasts came away with two all-round trophies, eight gold medals, six silver and four bronze at the CGA Christmas competition held at Corsham Gymnastics Academy in Corsham.

Five of the Sonning Common-based gymnasts competed in two different categories — national grades and classic challenge.

The three national gymnasts Jessica Telling, Melissa Loyd and Sadie Maguire Ellis finished first, second and third respectively. Telling also boasted the highest score of the day in all rounds by gymnasts including an impressive performance on the vault.

Meanwhile Jessie-Mae Teeuwen and Renai Fullick finished first and second respectively in the classic challenge.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33