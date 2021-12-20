Telling leads the way at Corsham Academy

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was
Monday, 20 December 2021
KENNYLANDS gymnasts came away with two all-round trophies, eight gold medals, six silver and four bronze at the CGA Christmas competition held at Corsham Gymnastics Academy in Corsham.
Five of the Sonning Common-based gymnasts competed in two different categories — national grades and classic challenge.
The three national gymnasts Jessica Telling, Melissa Loyd and Sadie Maguire Ellis finished first, second and third respectively. Telling also boasted the highest score of the day in all rounds by gymnasts including an impressive performance on the vault.
Meanwhile Jessie-Mae Teeuwen and Renai Fullick finished first and second respectively in the classic challenge.
20 December 2021
