Telling leads the way at Corsham Academy

KENNYLANDS gymnasts came away with two all-round trophies, eight gold medals, six silver and four bronze at the CGA Christmas competition held at Corsham Gymnastics Academy in Corsham.

Five of the Sonning Common-based gymnasts competed in two different categories — national grades and classic challenge.

The three national gymnasts Jessica Telling, Melissa Loyd and Sadie Maguire Ellis finished first, second and third respectively. Telling also boasted the highest score of the day in all rounds by gymnasts including an impressive performance on the vault.

Meanwhile Jessie-Mae Teeuwen and Renai Fullick finished first and second respectively in the classic challenge.