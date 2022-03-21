Kennylands gymnasts shine in Melksham

SEVENTEEN members of Sonning Common-based Kennylands Gymnastics Club competed at the Miss Quatro competition held at Wiltshire School of Gymnastics in Melksham.

The women’s artistic one, two and club squads saw ribbons awarded for hitting high score thresholds on each piece that impressed the judges while rosettes were awarded to the top eight gymnasts.

Gymnasts were also awarded a commendation for passing with an extra high score.

This competition was for clubs all around the UK including lots of Swansea, Bangor and Isle of Man.

Jessie-Mae Teeuwen (twice), Isabelle Marshman, Orla Hughes and Melie Drummond (twice) all impressed as they gained scores of more than 13.

The results of the Kennylands gymnasts were as follows:

Compulsory 4: Isabelle Marshman — third on vault, fourth on bars, one ribbon, one rosette.

Club Grade 6: Jess Jones — third on vault, two ribbons, commendation. Natalia Wojciechowska — fifth floor, two ribbons, commendation. Sienna Cotton — three ribbons, commendation. Caitlin Field — two ribbons, commendation. Naomi Haines — one ribbon, commendation. Freya Major — one ribbon, commendation. Elsie Burt — one ribbon, pass. Melia Drummond — fourth bars, two ribbons, pass.

Club Grade 5: Orla Hughes — third bars, fifth vault, one ribbon, one rosette, commendation

National 2: Melissa Loyd — second floor, two ribbons, one rosette, commendation. Jessie-Mae Teeuwen — 1 vault, second R&C, third floor (joint), three ribbons, commendation. Jessica Telling — third floor (joint), one ribbon, commendation. Sadie Maguire-Ellis — fifth bars, one ribbon, commendation.

National 4: Estelle Rodger — pass.

National 3: Renai Fullick — third beam, two ribbons, commendation. Naia Dixon-Neville — one ribbon, commendation.