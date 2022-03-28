Young gymnasts bag top seven spots at grading

MEMBERS of Kennylands Gymnastics Clubenjoyed a successful day of competition in the ‘Club Grades’ category at their County Grades event on Saturday at Carterton Gymnastics Club.

Nine gymnasts entered in Grade 6, and one gymnast entered in Grade 5, all performing excellently.

All gymnasts passed their grade with either a distinction or commendation. The passing score is a 47.5, with at least a 55.0 to score a commendation, or a 60.0 to achieve a distinction.

Orla Hughes and Jess Jones claimed the All-Around Oxfordshire Champion titles in Grades 5 and 6 respectfully, both passing with distinctions.

In Grade 5 Orla Hughes claimed gold medals on vault — with a near-perfect score of 13.6 out of 14.0 — and floor. She also took silver on beam, bars and R&C and a pass with distinction.

Grade 6 saw Kennylands take the top seven positions in the category. Jess Jones claimed gold medals on vault, bars and R&C and also took a silver medal in floor and a pass with distinction.

Natalia Wojciechowska was placed second all around, earning a bronze on bars, silver in beam and gold on floor to top it off with her pass with commendation.

Naomi Haines was placed third all around, claiming silver on bars and two bronzes on floor and R&C and a pass with commendation.

Sienna Cotton was placed fourth with a gold on beam and a pass with commendation, while Elsie Burt was placed fifth, claiming a bronze on vault and a silver on R&C and a pass with commendation.

Placed sixth was Freya Major claiming bronzes in beam and floor while also passing with a commendation.

In seventh place was Caitlin Field who also passed with a commendation.

In Grade 6IA Isabel Colam was placed fifth all around with a bronze on R&C and a silver on vault and a pass with commendation.

Melia Drummond was placed seventh with a gold on R&C and a pass with Commendation.