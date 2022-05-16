Kennylands gymnasts qualify to represent region at national finals

KENNYLANDS gymnasts put on a good performance at the recent South Region Grades competition held at Dynamo Gymnastics Club in Southampton.

The competition was competed for by the best 120 gymnasts in the south of England.

Eight of the Sonning Common club’s women's artistic squad passed their grade with huge scores well above the necessary pass threshold while three gymnasts qualified to represent the South Region Team at national finals.

Jessie-Mae Teeuwen and Jessica Telling also qualified for the national grade two team while Renai Fullick, qualified for the national grade three team.

The qualifying gymansts will compete against the other regions in Great Britain next month at Fenton Manor.

The results were as follows: National grade four: Estelle Rodger, sixth on floor and pass with commendation.

National grade three: Renai Fullick, third all round, third on R&C, fifth on floor, sixth on beam, sixth on floor, pass with dinction and national finalists; Naia Dixon Neville, foufth on floor, pass and commendation.

National grade two: Jessie-Mae Teeuwen, second all round, first on beam and floor, fifth on R&C, pass with commendation and national finalist; Jessica Telling, fourth all round, on vault and bars, third on beam, second on floor, pass with commendation and national finalist; Sadie Maguire-Ellis, furth on vault, fifth on floor, pass with commendation.

Compulsory four: Isabelle Marshman, fourth on vault, pass.

Compulsory five: Amelia Caffyn, fifth on floor.