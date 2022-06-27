Kennylands trio pick up high scores for Team South in national competition

ADVANCED recreational girls and boys from Sonning Common’s Kennylands Gymastics Club competed at Abingdon in a recreational floor and vault competition.

Of the 40 Kennylands gymnasts competing, 19 won gold medals, 12 silver, 13 bronze and 80 picked up ribbons.

For many of these gymnasts, it was their first competition ever and for others, the first one in more than two years due to covid restrictions.

Last weekend saw Renai Fullick, Jessica Telling and Jessie-Mae Teeuwen compete for Team South at the grades national finals competition at Fenton Manor in Stoke-on-Trent.

The top three scores from each of the five competitive events were used toward the team’s score Kennylands’ Fullick and Teeuwen contributed four of the highest scores while Telling produced three of the highest.

On day one Team South placed fifth in Great Britain, thanks to Fullick’s steady focus, clean routines, and big scores, including the highest vault score from the South.

The following day Teeuwen performed a dynamic floor routine, clean range and conditioning, clean bars, and a good vault

Meanwhile, Telling scored one of the highest range and conditioning routines of the day, placing 13th in GB. Telling’s tidy and emotive floor, and clean competition across all events helped secure team South a strong finish.