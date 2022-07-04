Caffyn sweeps the board to be crowned all-round Oxfordshire champion

GYMNASTS from Sonning Common’s Kennylands Gymnastics Club triumphed at last Sunday’s Oxfordshire Championships for the Zinc and Copper competitive categories held at Carterton Gymnastics Club. Amelia Caffyn was crowned county all round champion in the Zinc U9 category after finishing first on the vault, bars, beam and floor. In the same competition Melia Drummond finished third on the floor and fifth overall while Isabel Colam was sixth overall.

In the Zinc nine to 10 age group, Natalia Wojciechowska was third on the beam and third overall while Naomi Haines was third on the floor and fifth overall.

Jessica Jones was first on the vault, beam and floor, third on the bars and second overall in the Zinc 11-plus category while Orla Hughes was third on the beam and floor and third overall and Caitline Field finished fifth overall.

In the Copper 10 to 11 category, Estelle Rodger finished first on the vault, second on the bars and floor and second overall.

Elsewhere, the club’s two five-year-olds competed four routines in the U8 league.