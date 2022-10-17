Telling and Dixon Neville set to compete in national finals

GYMNASTS from Kennylands Gymnastics Club competed at the South Region Championships on Saturday.

The competition, which took place in Southampton, was hosted by Dynamo School of Gymnastics and the South Region WTC.

At level five, Amelia Caffyn medalled on every piece of apparatus, picking up a bronze on vault, two silvers on bars and beam and a gold on floor. This helped her achieve a silver medal overall.

Isabelle Marshman, who only joined the club less than a year ago, performed some good routines at level four in a tough category earning herself a ribbon for sixth place in her floor routine.

Meanwhile Jessica Telling and Naia Dixon Neville both qualified to compete for the south team at national finals in December.

Dixon Neville earned herself a ribbon on every piece of apparatus while Telling earned a ribbon on vault, a silver on bars and a bronze on beam.

This will be Telling’s third national finals in a row and along with Dixon Neville they will become the fourth and fifth gymnasts from Kennylands to represent the south at the national finals this year.