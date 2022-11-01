Dog groomers wins Halloween window display contest

A DOG groomers in Henley won a Halloween window display competition judged by the Mayor.

Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road was one of 16 shops and businesses that took part in the Haunted Henley-themed competition with a display featuring pumpkins, cobwebs and a ghost dog.

Mayor Michelle Thomas presented owner Karole Robertson and her staff with the £150 prize while fellow judge and town councillor David Eggleton gave them a bottle of his Ghost of the Cavalier gin. Ms Robertson said: “We feel very proud to have won the competition and we always enjoy participating.”

The judges were particularly impressed with the nods to Henley in the display, with a signpost in the window reading: “Haunted Henley.”

Cllr Thomas said: “It was a really tough choice as all the retailers had clearly put in a lot of hard work but in the end we chose the shop that stuck to the brief the most.

“All the shop windows were really impressive. I guess you don’t go into retail if you aren’t creative.

“I hope people look at the displays. The competition is about getting people to shop local.”

Lawsons Goldsmiths jewellers in Duke Street came second and won £100 while the Harris + Hoole café came third and won £50.

Cllr Eggleton said: “There was a lot of really good displays and I’d like to say thank you to all the shops that took part.”