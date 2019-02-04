Love a fair

Monday, 04 February 2019

AN artisan market with a Valentine’s theme will take place at Hambleden village hall next Saturday (February 9) from 10am to 3.30pm.

Sale items will include hand-made chocolates and cupcakes, bread and 
pastries, apple juice, grass-fed beef and air-dried fruit and vegetables as well as pottery, silver jewellery, animal paintings and cards, photos, soaps, silverwork, beeswax candles and room scents.

