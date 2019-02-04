Love a fair

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
AN artisan market with a Valentine’s theme will take place at Hambleden village hall next Saturday (February 9) from 10am to 3.30pm.
Sale items will include hand-made chocolates and cupcakes, bread and
pastries, apple juice, grass-fed beef and air-dried fruit and vegetables as well as pottery, silver jewellery, animal paintings and cards, photos, soaps, silverwork, beeswax candles and room scents.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say