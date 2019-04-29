Monday, 29 April 2019

Walk for dogs

A CHARITY dog walk will be held on the Culden Faw estate on Sunday, starting at 11am.

The Great British Dog Walk is one of 17 being held across the country in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their families and friends. Entry costs £10 per adult in advance or £12 on the day. Visit www.great
britishdogwalk.org

