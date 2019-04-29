£150,000 worth of coins found in field

COINS worth an estimated £150,000 have been unearthed in Hambleden.

Four metal detectorists discovered 557 coins dating from the 14th century in a field over four days at an organised event.

The haul includes a dozen of the rare gold Edward III nobles from the Black Death era and 545 silver coins, thought to be from Edward I and II’s reigns.

The finders, friends Andrew Winter, 38, Tobiasz Nowak, 30, and his brother Mateusz, 33, were joined by Dariusz Fijalkowski, 44, who kept guard each night in a tent beside the hole. The coins are now being kept in a museum until they are officially valued and will be sold with the proceeds being split between the finders and the landowner.

The men said it was “absolutely hectic” when news of the find got round the festival.

Crane driver Mr Winter, from Blyth, Northumberland, said: “We just kept finding coins and digging. My machine was like a hoover.”

Tobiasz Nowak, a baker from Newcastle, said: “I can't even imagine how we got so lucky. It was the best weekend of my life.”