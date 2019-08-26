Monday, 26 August 2019

Classical rendition

A CLASSICAL concert will take place at Hambleden Church next Saturday (August 31) from 7.30pm.

The Syrinx Trio, comprising Michael Cox (flute), Richard Simpson (oboe) and Janet Simpson (piano) will perform some choice cuts from Mozart, Mendelssohn, Ravel and others.

Tickets are £15, free for under-18s on the door and from Hambleden Stores.

