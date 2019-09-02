Dickie and Hunt see out chase

TURVILLE PARK made a rare appearance at the Dene, the home of HAMBLEDEN, for a 40 over friendly on Sunday.

The hosts batted first on a very dry wicket and Phil Rosier and Dan Reading kept the run rate ticking over until Nick Henry and James Hunt were brought into the attack.

Hunt’s fifth ball bowled Rosier on 29, with the score on 47. James Ottaway then joined Reading for 10 overs before being caught and bowled by Rafe Dickie on 10. Adam Richards added a further 10 before being bowled by Milo Briffert with the total on 100.

A partnership of 32 for David Saint and Reading was ended when Charlie Hunt, running in from long off, caught Saint on 12, for Dickie’s second wicket.

With nine overs remaining, Will Ottaway and Reading took the total up to 183, before Reading were finally bowled by C Rogers on 86 as Hambleden went on to post a target of 187.

The two Ottaway brothers opened the bowling for Hambleden and Will took three wickets in his first four overs for just 12 runs. Peter Briffert was bowled for a duck, Rob Dickie was caught by Adam Richards at mid-off on five and Charlie Hunt was caught by Saint at cover without scoring.

James Hunt and Rafe Dickie now began a partnership that lasted the rest of the innings. Hunt was 79 not out and Dickie 95 not out, as Turville Park won by 7 wickets with 20 balls remaining.