Locks to close for upgrade

HAMBLEDEN and Whitchurch locks will be closed for refurbishment later this year.

The Environment Agency carries out any necessary upgrades along the River Thames every year between October and Easter.

Replacement fender timbers will be installed at Hambleden, which will be closed from November 4 to December 6.

Fenders are a type of bumper that protects a boat from damage when it is about to hit a wall or river bank.

Meanwhile, a refurbishment of the lock chamber walls is taking place in Whitchurch from November 25 and reopening on Christmas Eve.

The programme of works are subject to change if the projects are delayed due to weather.

Residents can receive updates by emailing riverthames@environment-agency.gov.uk