Market day

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
THE next Hambleden artisan market will be held at the village hall next Saturday (December 14) from 10am to 3.30pm.
There will be a range of stalls selling jewellery, home furnishings, scents and many more products.
A café will be selling coffee and artisan bread.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say