Monday, 11 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farmer dies

A FARMER was killed in an incident involving cattle.

Oliver Bowden, 56, whose family have farmed at Mill End Farm, Hambleden, since the Thirties, died after the accident on the farm on Tuesday, despite the efforts of air ambulance paramedics.

He farmed alongside his daughter Isobel Connell and often provided sheep for the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s annual sheepdog trials. His mother Marion is a director of the association and his sister Louise McTeague runs dog grooming business Dairy Lane.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33