Farmer dies

A FARMER was killed in an incident involving cattle.

Oliver Bowden, 56, whose family have farmed at Mill End Farm, Hambleden, since the Thirties, died after the accident on the farm on Tuesday, despite the efforts of air ambulance paramedics.

He farmed alongside his daughter Isobel Connell and often provided sheep for the Henley and District Agricultural Association’s annual sheepdog trials. His mother Marion is a director of the association and his sister Louise McTeague runs dog grooming business Dairy Lane.