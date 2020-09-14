Jelfs leads from front with bat and in field

JONATHAN JELFS hit 69 runs as HAMBLEDEN defeated BRADENHAM at the Dene on Sunday.

Jelfs shared an opening stand of 113 with Dan Reading before he was caught at cover by Liam Davies off Phil Roberts. He hit seven fours and four sizes in his innings.

Ian McDonough joined Reading in a partnership of 56, with Reading going on to score 65, including five fours and two sixes before being bowled in the 33rd over.

McDonough followed three balls later on 16 and Sam Francis and Matt Loughlin had a short-lived partnership with Loughlin bowled on one.

Simon Jelfs joined Francis, scoring 13 before being bowled in the penultimate over of the innings. Francis and Chris Sanders saw out the last 10 balls for Hambleden to finish on 197-5 off their 40 overs.

Hambleden set about defending the target with Will Ottaway bowling tightly without reward while Chris Sanders took three wickets, all clean bowled, for 19 runs.

In the Jonathan Jelfs completed a run out from cover to leave Bradenham reeling on 29-4.

Liam Davies now joined Callum Farra-Hockley and together they put on a partnership of 91.

It took 21 overs for Farra-Hockley to finally be caught behind by keeper Paul Richards off Nick Arnold on 36.

Wickets now began to fall more regularly and Jonathan Jelfs bowled Davies on 73 with his first ball.

McDonough then took two wickets in three balls and in the final over the final two wickets fell leaving Bradenham short.