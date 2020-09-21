Monday, 21 September 2020

Appeal to keep store

AN appeal against an enforcement notice has been lodged after an underground storage unit was built without planning
permission.

The notice, which was issued by Wycombe District Council, relates to work that was carried out at Litmore Shaw in Grays Lane, Ibstone.

The public can make representations about the appeal until next Friday (September 25) while the owner Fathemeh Ebtehaj has until December to submit his case to the planning inspectorate.

