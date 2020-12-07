Garage puts its name on village side

HAMBLEDEN FC has a new away shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

Courtneys Garage, which is based in Deanfield Avenue, Henley, has put its name to the away strip worn by the club’s two sides.

One plays in Division 3 of the Thames Valley Premier League and the other features in Division 1 of the East Berks League.

Peter North, who oversees training and development at the club, said: “Hambleden is very grateful to Courtneys Garage for their shirt sponsorship for 2020-21, especially in these difficult times.”