Garage puts its name on village side

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
HAMBLEDEN FC has a new away shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season.
Courtneys Garage, which is based in Deanfield Avenue, Henley, has put its name to the away strip worn by the club’s two sides.
One plays in Division 3 of the Thames Valley Premier League and the other features in Division 1 of the East Berks League.
Peter North, who oversees training and development at the club, said: “Hambleden is very grateful to Courtneys Garage for their shirt sponsorship for 2020-21, especially in these difficult times.”
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say