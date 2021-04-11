Players rediscover their scoring touch

HAMBLEDEN’S East Berkshire League side notched up two friendly wins over the Easter weekend in readiness for the resumption of the season.

On Saturday, they beat GORING VETS 3-1 with James Barker hitting a brace and Jonny Openshaw scoring once.

Then on Monday, Hambleden ran out 5-3 winners against PHOENIX OLD BOYS RESERVES.

Iwan MacRae and Nick Ellis both scored twice while Rhidian Grange scored once.