Chiltern Villages: Zahir Mohammed (Con)

I HAVE lived in High Wycombe virtually all my life and now live on a road adjoining the Chiltern

Villages. I am married with children.

I am an accountant by profession, I enjoy cycling locally and am a governor at an upper school.

I have served as a Buckinghamshire councillor for 12 years (2005-2017) holding several senior posts including chairman and cabinet member for education and skills.

My key achievement has been to support the campaign for better funding for Buckinghamshire schools. I have also supported many transport schemes such as traffic light improvements, verge hardening, grit bins, road resurfacing, safer alleyways, bollards and parking. I have planted many new trees, supported the continuation of a local library and held a public event to tackle burglary.

I have obtained funding for many local organisations such as the Booker Gym club, Air Ambulance, fitness equipment for the community centre, boxercise classes for women, a community health day event, fitness classes for the elderly, dental hygiene for children and the Construction Youth Trust program.

If elected I will continue to campaign for improvements to our environment, our AONB and education.