Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chiltern Villages: David Riddington (Lab)

WITH my wife Janet, I have lived in the Wycombe area since 1974. Now retired, I worked as a chartered town planner in the public sector and know this part of Buckinghamshire very well.

I have been a governor at an upper school for 20 years and seen it turned round from an establishment that few parents positively opted for to one where there is a waiting list for places.

I believe that strong, well-funded councils have a key role to play in delivering targeted, responsive services to local people.

My wife was a Labour councillor on Wycombe District Council for 16 years and part of a progressive alliance that achieved a great deal. I know what a difference having the right people in place, with the right policies, can make.

I am appalled at how the influence of local government has been systematically dismantled over many years and how badly Buckinghamshire has fared when it comes to inadequate childrens’ services, delivering good schools in all localities and meeting the needs of all in terms of housing, transport and social care.

We need more Labour councillors to continue to challenge the status quo.

I have been a season ticket holder at Wycombe Wanderers for around 35 years, am a retired marathon runner, still a keen walker and enjoy narrow-boating on our brilliant canal system.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33