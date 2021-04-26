Chiltern Villages: Mark Turner (Con)

I LIVE in Fawley with my wife, Joanne and our two daughters.

I chair the Fawley parish meeting and have served the Fawley community for more than seven years. I was a key part of the Fawley Fibre Broadband project group that brought gigabit fibre broadband to all residents and premises in the village.

I was invited to join the South West Chiltern Community Board and I chair the Rural Broadband workstream. I am determined to help “not-spots” get gigabit capable fibre broadband and I am helping several villages to set up gigabit community schemes.

I have also set up a WhatsApp security group linking several villages, which report and warn of nefarious activity in the neighbourhood.

I am passionate about helping our rural communities save their pubs and preserve our AONB. I am also a campaigner for road safety and slowing traffic in our rural villages where we have many walkers, cyclists, horse-riders and vehicles sharing the narrow roads, many of which have derestricted speed limits.

Potholes and fly-tipping are two other areas where I have been campaigning for improvements and a fairer use of council funding in the countryside.