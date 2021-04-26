Chiltern Villages: Mariam Azam (Lab)

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
I HAVE lived in Wycombe for two years and am a full-time mum looking after my one-year-old.
My focus has always been on helping everyone and that’s why in the past I have worked for the NHS.
My main reason for joining the Labour Party and standing as a candidate is to make a positive change to the environment and to improve the safety of our communities.
Candidate did not supply a photograph.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say