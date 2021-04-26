Monday, 26 April 2021

Chiltern Villages: Mariam Azam (Lab)

I HAVE lived in Wycombe for two years and am a full-time mum looking after my one-year-old.

My focus has always been on helping everyone and that’s why in the past I have worked for the NHS.

My main reason for joining the Labour Party and standing as a candidate is to make a positive change to the environment and to improve the safety of our communities.

