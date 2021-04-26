Monday, 26 April 2021

Chiltern Villages ward: Dominic Barnes (Con)

I MOVED to Marlow in 1978, went to local schools in Henley before working in the telecommunications industry for more than 30 years, holding a wide range of roles, including sales
director.

I was originally elected for the Greater Marlow ward in 2001, which is now part of this area. I was deputy leader of Wycombe District Council from 2015 to 2020.

I am presently chairman of the South West Chiltern Community Board for Buckinghamshire Council and I also sit on the children’s and education select committee, growth, infrastructure and housing select committee and licensing committee.

One of my passions is education, specifically supporting children who have specific learning difficulties. I am Dyslexic and was only diagnosed at the age of 14.

Other passions include dealing with homelessness and its causes, protecting the green belt and our area of outstanding natural beauty, and delivering a first-class broadband experience to all residents.

I will champion youth engagement within our local democracy, low council taxes and push to ensure all council services are first class and fit for purpose.

