Who’ll pay £67,000 to rewrite housing plan?

REWRITING the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan will cost at least £67,000.

Henley Town Council is to ask Harpsden Parish Council to contribute up to £50,000 as it is due to receive £584,000 in community infrastructure levy payments from the Highlands Farm development between now and 2021.

The original plan and traffic study, which passed a referendum in March 2016, cost about £150,000, most of which was paid by the town council.

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of the town council’s planning committee, said he expected about £15,000 to come from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

He added: “We are asking Harpsden to put its hand in its pocket from the community infrastructure levy. I have asked for a figure of up to £50,000.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak added: “Henley shouldered the burden of funding the last neighbourhood plan.

“Therefore I think it’s reasonable to ask Harpsden to contribute this time.”

Last year, Harpsden Parish Council chairman Kester George said the council would share the money with the town council after some had been put towards road safety improvements to Gillotts Lane.