Drugs caution

Drugs caution

TWO teenagers have been cautioned by police after being caught in possession of five bags of cannabis on Red Lion Lawn in Henley on Wednesday last week.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man who was found in possession of two bags of cannabis in Woodlands Road, Harpsden, on November 28 has been released pending further enquiries.

