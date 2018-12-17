Drugs caution

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
TWO teenagers have been cautioned by police after being caught in possession of five bags of cannabis on Red Lion Lawn in Henley on Wednesday last week.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man who was found in possession of two bags of cannabis in Woodlands Road, Harpsden, on November 28 has been released pending further enquiries.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say